China using DeepSeek AI to design advanced warplanes? Lead engineer says ‘providing new ideas and…’

Wang Yongqing, the lead designer at the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute, reportedly told state-owned Chinanews.com that his team was already using DeepSeek to make new technology for the planes.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published4 May 2025, 08:42 PM IST
China is using DeepSeek AI to make warplanes
Artificial Intelligence may have been restricted to creating Ghibli style pictures, solving math equations and writing resumes for some people, but to the Chinese defence industry, the usage is far more serious.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, China is using DeepSeek AI to help with the research and development of advanced warplanes.

As per a leading aerospace engineer quoted in the report, China is using its homegrown AI assistant in making the most advanced warplanes.

Wang Yongqing, the lead designer at the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute, reportedly told state-owned Chinanews.com that his team was already using DeepSeek to make new technology for the planes.

Wang Yongqing's team at Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute had also conducted in-depth research on the potential utilisation of large language models – the technology behind AI models such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek – in the analysis and solving of complicated problems based on practical needs, he added.

“The technology has already shown promising potential for application, providing new ideas and approaches for future aerospace research and development,” Yongqing was quoted as saying.

AI freeing researchers from tedious work

The leading engineer said that the use of AI in developing the warplanes is also relieving researchers from tedious review tasks. This is helping them concentrate on more critical aspects of their work.

“This is an important step … and points to the future direction of aerospace research,” Yongqing said.

Yongqing, 60, has been working for Shenyang Aircraft Design for nearly 40 years. His company, a subsidiary of state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China, has been instrumental in desigining a number of fighter jets for China. These include advanced multirole warplanes such as the navy’s J-15 Flying Shark and the J-35 stealth fighter manufactured by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.

The engineer further said development on new varieties of the J-35 with multipurpose variants and air-sea dual capability were “progressing steadily according to our plans”.

Hangzhou-based AI research lab DeepSeek took the world by a storm earlier this year after releasing its cost-efficient artificial intelligence model that gave competition to leading US companies.

Since then, China has welcomed the AI, with many sectors rushing to apply the model into its own operations.

First Published:4 May 2025, 08:42 PM IST

