China’s covid curbs may not dent Apple’s good run in India

Furthermore, supply shortages may not amount to a loss for Apple as demand in India is likely to be pushed to the next quarter, he added.Apple started early production of the iPhone 14 models in India at Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur unit in Tamil Nadu and Pegatron’s Chennai factory. “Only iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus are being assembled here. Except iPhone 13, demand is less as the buying season is almost over," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president for device research, IDC India, South Asia and Australia and New Zealand.