China’s Huawei develops new AI chip, seeking to match Nvidia
Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 28 Apr 2025, 07:17 AM IST
SummarySuperpower rivalry over semiconductors heats up despite Washington’s attempts to block Beijing.
SINGAPORE—Huawei Technologies is gearing up to test its newest and most powerful artificial-intelligence processor, which the company hopes could replace some higher-end products of U.S. chip giant Nvidia.
