New Delhi [India], : Investment in humanoid robots is expected to accelerate in China, with improving artificial intelligence capabilities likely to support initial commercial deployments in selected tasks in 2027, even as widespread adoption remains some distance away, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

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The report said spending on data collection, robot training and early customer deployments is likely to increase, creating opportunities for companies supplying cameras, sensors, robotic hands, motors and other components.

"Development spending can drive hardware orders before widespread commercial adoption," the report said, highlighting how suppliers could benefit from rising investment even before humanoid robots become widely used in commercial operations.

Morgan Stanley said recent advances in AI models have improved robots' ability to understand instructions and perform physical tasks. In one robotics benchmark, the success rate of a newer model more than doubled to 41.2 per cent from 19.6 per cent, while its average response time declined by 33 per cent.

The report expects these improvements to create a cycle in which better robot performance encourages investment in data and training, while feedback from wider operations helps developers improve models and skills.

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The report expects small-scale commercial use in selected applications in 2027. It said repeat purchases, productive working hours and the ability of robots to perform tasks efficiently compared with human labour would be important indicators of progress.

Companies are also setting delivery and capacity targets. UBTECH is targeting around 4,000 industrial and commercial humanoid deliveries in 2026, along with 1,500-2,000 household units. Geekplus expects to ship its first batch of around 300 humanoids by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Morgan Stanley said manufacturers are expanding production capacity in anticipation of demand, although precision machining, equipment availability, skilled labour and production yields remain challenges.

The report said the gap between technological advances and commercial viability is likely to narrow gradually, with the sector's near-term progress depending on policy support, further improvements in AI capabilities and product launches.

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It added that sustained growth would require clearer evidence of productivity gains, commercially viable costs and repeat customer orders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.