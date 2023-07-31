China’s Tech Distress Grows as U.S. Chip Sanctions Bite
Summary
- Washington’s restrictions on sale of advanced technology to Beijing appear to be working—for now
China’s tech sector is showing the strain from last year’s sweeping U.S. export restrictions, which seek to stall Beijing’s ambitions in cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence and supercomputing.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
×