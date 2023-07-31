China’s Tech Distress Grows as U.S. Chip Sanctions Bite

Leading chip-manufacturing regions accounted for the lion’s share of the decline in semiconductor imports. Taiwan, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip maker, accounted for about 40% of the drop in China’s chip imports during the first five months of the year. South Korea, home to Samsung, SK Hynix and other chip giants, accounted for almost one-third. The U.S. restrictions affect foreign companies that use U.S. chip-making tools—which virtually all of them do.

