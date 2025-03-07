Chinese AI is following a familiar playbook. US firms should worry.

Huawei is a prime example. The company got its start by reverse engineering foreign information and communications technology products and building telecommunication networks in remote parts of China. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Huawei expanded overseas by offering low-cost products tailored to the needs of less developed markets. And while the company might have originally succeeded by competing on cost, today, Huawei’s technologies are highly advanced and easily deployable, but still affordable. As a result, they have been widely adopted. In Africa, 380 million people rely on Huawei-built ICT networks, the company’s smartphone shipments grew by nearly 40% in 2024, and it has built data centers around the world.