Chinese hackers used Anthropic’s AI to automate cyberattacks

This summer, the cybersecurity firm Volexity spotted China-backed hackers using AI-tools to automate parts of a hacking campaign against corporations, research institutions and nongovernmental agencies. The hackers were using LLMs to determine who they should target, how to craft their phishing emails and how to write the malicious software they used to infect their victims, said Steven Adair, Volexity’s president. “AI is empowering the threat actor to do more, quicker," he said.