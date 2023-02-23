Chip makers see ChatGPT stirring strong demand for advanced processors

In the near term, at least, Nvidia’s dominance in AI may position it best to cash in. The company gained its lead by allowing software developers to exploit properties of its graphics chips that proved adept at AI starting about 15 years ago. Now, the company’s chips are the only viable products that can be used to create massive AI language systems, UBS analysts said in a note, adding that they estimate that ChatGPT requires around 10,000 of the company’s graphics chips to train.