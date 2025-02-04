AI
AI Mission should focus on core tech to avoid errors made in chips, smartphones
Shouvik Das 5 min read 04 Feb 2025, 05:25 AM IST
SummaryA fiscal outlay of ₹2,000 crore has been announced for the AI Mission, which seeks to bring India up to speed with the US, China and the rest of the world in artificial intelligence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Centre’s India AI Mission, which seeks to bring India up to speed with the US, China and the rest of the world in artificial intelligence (AI), could be pivotal for India to avoid repeating the mistakes it made with semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturing, industry veterans told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less