AI Mission should focus on core tech to avoid errors made in chips, smartphones

“The US has brought major muscle to the table, with a $500-billion budget to maintain its dominance in AI," he said. “India cannot really think of keeping up with such a scale of spending. China, meanwhile, has always grown with strong government backing—wherein they first develop scale in an industry by offering the lowest cost of tech services and then use its profits to build core competencies, such as what we saw with DeepSeek. In the long run, a favourable India-China tie can see the latter sell its innovations to the West through India as a marketing vehicle, which favours all parties involved. But, this could leave India at a sensitive juncture of geopolitical tensions, the early shoots of which can be seen with US president Donald Trump’s executive orders and sanctions against nations."