Chip testing incentives may significantly fall as India chases bigger ambitions
Shouvik Das , Gulveen Aulakh 5 min read 20 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
- With at least five OSAT projects already in works, senior officials state that fiscal support for low-value chip testing plants could be reduced to 20-30%, down from the 50% incentive that the Centre currently offers.
Central government support to upcoming semiconductor assembly and testing factories is set to shrink by more than half, in a development that experts say signals a shift towards prioritizing greater value-added offerings instead.
