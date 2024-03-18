Technology
Chip(per) ambitions: Why India needs its wafer fabs
Leslie D'Monte 4 min read 18 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Summary
- By focusing on semiconductor manufacturing, India is laying the foundations for a future where it is not just a consumer but a key player in the global technology landscape
India's first entirely indigenous semiconductor fabrication unit is set to start production in 2026, marking the start of the country's journey towards self-reliance in chips that power a wide range of technology, from smartphones to defence systems.
