Flagship smartphones are available at attractive deals on both Flipkart and Amazon as Christmas 2024 approaches. Here are the deals we spotted.

Christmas 2024 is almost here, and that means e-commerce websites in India have kick-started their festive sales. A wide range of devices, including flagship smartphones, have been discounted, making it an ideal time to purchase a new mobile phone. Many phones are currently discounted on both Amazon and Flipkart. Flipkart, in particular, has a Christmas sale underway, offering attractive deals on various phones. Notably, iPhones are also available at discounted prices. Here's a breakdown of some of the best deals available.

iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart You can currently buy the iPhone 15 Plus for ₹60,000 on Flipkart. Additionally, there’s a bank offer that reduces the price by ₹1,000. There’s also an exchange offer worth up to ₹3,000, which brings the price down to ₹59,999, reduced from the deal price of ₹63,999.

The deal price of ₹63,999 itself is a significant discount compared to the phone's MRP of ₹79,900. Moreover, no-cost EMI options are available to make the purchase easier.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, 256GB model, is available for ₹65,000 on Flipkart. Further discounts are available if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. However, do note that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to debut in January, and that is worth keeping in mind.

Samsung Galaxy S23 If you missed buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale during Diwali, now is another chance. The phone is currently retailing for ₹37,999 for the base 128GB model.

At this price, you're getting a flagship smartphone with powerful internals, the latest artificial intelligence features, a stunning display, and a triple-camera setup that has improved with several software updates.

iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon While the iPhone 16 Pro isn’t part of any official sale, Amazon has discounted the device. You can now buy it for ₹1,16,900.

The deal becomes even sweeter if you have an Amazon ICICI credit card, as it provides an additional ₹2,500 discount. Furthermore, you can receive a cashback of ₹5,720 after your billing cycle, bringing the price down to around ₹1.08 lakh. If you don't have an Amazon ICICI credit card, other credit cards, such as SBI and ICICI, offer an instant discount of ₹4,000, reducing the price to approximately ₹1,12,000.

This is excellent value for the latest iPhone 16 Pro. Discounts are also available on the 256GB model.