Google’s innovative Circle to Search feature is now available on Nothing smartphones, marking its continued expansion across Android devices. Now, Nothing has joined the fold, integrating the feature into its Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus models.

In a community announcement, Nothing revealed that the feature is accessible with devices running Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15. Although the operating system was launched earlier, the company explained that Circle to Search required additional testing before being included.

To activate the feature, users must navigate toSettings > Special features > Gestures > Navigation mode > Circle to Search. If the option is not immediately visible, a device reboot is recommended. Notably, the tool works seamlessly with both gesture navigation and traditional 3-button navigation modes.

Circle to Search simplifies how users search for on-screen content. By drawing a circle around text, images, or locations, users can instantly access detailed information without the need for copying or pasting into Google Lens. Whether it is translating text, looking up a word, or finding details about a place, the tool streamlines everyday tasks.

Google has enhanced the feature since its debut, recently adding the ability to search for songs. There are rumours of further developments, including enabling the tool to work within videos.

Nothing has confirmed that other devices in its lineup will receive the feature following their Nothing OS 3.0 update. This includes Phone (2a) models sold in Japan and potentially the CMF Phone 1.

Initially introduced with the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, the feature has swiftly become a favourite among Android users. While it was initially exclusive to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagships, Google began extending its availability to other brands mid-year, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Motorola.