Mint Primer: Dr AI is here, but will the human touch go away?
SummarySynyi AI's new clinic in Saudi Arabia features an AI doctor for diagnosis and treatment, marking a shift in healthcare. However, human doctors still review decisions, highlighting the need for human oversight due to AI's limitations in empathy and complex cases.
Shanghai-based company Synyi AI recently unveiled a fully artificial intelligence (AI)-run clinic in Saudi Arabia. While AI excels at diagnosis, it lacks human empathy and nuanced judgement. Is the future of healthcare hybrid or autonomous? And can we trust AI docs?