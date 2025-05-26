Mint Primer: Dr AI is here, but will the human touch go away?

From assistant to doc seems like a jump...

Not really. AI systems already assist with checking symptoms, asking routine questions, and prioritizing patients before doctors take over. They can interpret scans and flag critical results. Hospitals in South Korea, China, India and the UAE use AI to manage logistics, bed-use and infection control. In May 2024, Tsinghua University went a step further when it introduced a virtual “Agent Hospital" with large language model (LLM)-powered doctors. Months later, Bauhinia Zhikang launched 42 AI doctors across 21 departments for internal testing of their diagnostics. With Synyi AI, fully autonomous clinics may become commonplace.