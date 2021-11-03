Clubhouse has added thirteen new languages to its app to spread its reach across boundaries. The 13 languages include; Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish. The languages support will be available to Android users only and will soon be rolled out for iOS users across the world.

Clubhouse has seen growth among daily users in India with people debating range of topics. The app largely has Android user base in India and with a very few iOS base. Clubhouse has also introduced some new features ditching the invite-only system.

“We’re very happy to say that today, all of that is changing, as we are rolling out our first wave of local language support. We’re starting on Android with thirteen new languages launching immediately — including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu," Aarthi Ramamurthy, Head of International, Clubhouse wrote.

“We’ll be adding support for iOS and additional languages soon, so that people from Mumbai and Paris to Sao Pãulo and Jakarta can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels a bit more native to them," added Ramamurthy.

The audio based social media platform also introduced a new app icon, Anirudh Deshmukh. He’s an architect turned singer, songwriter, composer. Based in Mumbai, Anirudh joined Clubhouse at the start of the year and by the spring, had launched his now 72K member club, said Clubhouse.

