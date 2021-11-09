Audio-only social media platform, Clubhouse , has rolled out the Replay feature which enables users to record the audio chat and then save it to a club or profile. It will be available for both Android and iOS users. You can also download and share externally also. Recently, they have added 13 new languages support including 5 new Indian dialects.

Replays are an optional feature that creators can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like. They’ll get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly, and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here.

Replays are here and they're so much more than just a recording. Creators can download audio, and when you listen on Clubhouse, you'll see all the dynamics of the stage, PTRs, *and* hop from speaker to speaker.



“When we set out to build Replays, we wanted to create something that captures the magic and energy of a live Clubhouse room, in ways that non-interactive audio streams alone cannot. Today, we’re starting to roll out Replays on both iOS and Android. Think of it as live, but later — and available to everyone," said Clubhouse.

A Clubhouse room is much more than a live podcast. It’s a shared space where people gather and community happens. Creators take questions from the room. They share links to the things that the group is discussing. New people discover the room from the hallway and join midway through. Friends talk for hours about all sorts of topics, and the final room looks nothing like it did when it started.

A few weeks ago Clubhouse launched Pinned Links, which let room mods pin a link to the top of the room, and update them whenever they like to reflect the changing conversation.

This lets them play games, shout out their sponsors, link to polls and surveys, share products, host fundraisers, sell tickets to a real-life event, and gain subscribers for their podcasts or newsletters.

With Replays, Pinned Links remain fully interactive, so they update throughout the course of the room, allowing creators to share relevant content and realize value long after the room has ended.

