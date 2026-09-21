‘CMF becomes Indian’: Carl Pei announces Nothing’s India spin-off with local R&D and global ambitions

Nothing CEO Carl Pei on Monday, September 21, announced that CMF will be spun out of Nothing and become a standalone Indian company. The new entity will be majority Indian-owned, headquartered in India and have its own team and R&D operations in the country. Nothing will retain a stake and continue as a partner.

The move signifies a new phase of the CMF, Nothing's less costly consumer technology brand. The company will transfer the existing engineering, software and supplier abilities to the new entity in India, Pei said. The long-term goal is to develop CMF into a global consumer technology company from India with an aspiration to sell 100 million phones per year.

CMF to operate as an Indian company The statement by Pei was in an open letter posted on Monday on X called “India Is Inevitable”. “Nothing stays as a shareholder and partner. CMF becomes Indian,” he wrote.

As the proposed structure, CMF would be incorporated in India and would be controlled by the shareholders of India. Nothing will continue to provide support through its technology, engineering capabilities, supplier relationships and global infrastructure.

The move follows Nothing's announcement in September 2025 to establish its CMF division in India as an independent entity. Nothing and Optiemus at that time also announced a joint venture with an investment of over $100 million for the next three years with the expectation of generating over 1,800 employment opportunities in India. A BSE filing dated September 2025 stated that the venture would work towards making India's CMF a global consumer technology brand.

CMF’s future device plans Pei said the new company will not be limited to smartphone sales. The goal is to expand the consumer technology business through CMF's own R&D and engineering efforts.

CMF already has a product line of smartphones, audio devices and wearables. As per Nothing's official India website, it has the CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro and CMF Buds series currently launched in India.

Nothing’s official product listings also show the wider device roadmap across the company, including Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4b, alongside existing Nothing and CMF products.

100 million phones is the long-term target Ultimately, Pei said, the goal of CMF is to sell 100 million phones a year. He described that scale as the point where a company can influence suppliers and develop products around its own specifications rather than simply selecting existing components.