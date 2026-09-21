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‘CMF becomes Indian’: Carl Pei announces Nothing’s India spin-off with local R&D and global ambitions

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that CMF will spin out into a standalone, majority Indian-owned company with its headquarters and R&D operations in India. Nothing will retain a stake and provide engineering, software, supplier and global brand support as CMF expands its device portfolio.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published21 Sep 2026, 05:26 PM IST
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Carl Pei, founder and chief executive officer of Nothing, during TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California, US, on October 30, 2024 (File photo/Bloomberg)
Carl Pei, founder and chief executive officer of Nothing, during TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California, US, on October 30, 2024 (File photo/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
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Nothing CEO Carl Pei on Monday, September 21, announced that CMF will be spun out of Nothing and become a standalone Indian company. The new entity will be majority Indian-owned, headquartered in India and have its own team and R&D operations in the country. Nothing will retain a stake and continue as a partner.

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The move signifies a new phase of the CMF, Nothing's less costly consumer technology brand. The company will transfer the existing engineering, software and supplier abilities to the new entity in India, Pei said. The long-term goal is to develop CMF into a global consumer technology company from India with an aspiration to sell 100 million phones per year.

CMF to operate as an Indian company

The statement by Pei was in an open letter posted on Monday on X called “India Is Inevitable”. “Nothing stays as a shareholder and partner. CMF becomes Indian,” he wrote.

As the proposed structure, CMF would be incorporated in India and would be controlled by the shareholders of India. Nothing will continue to provide support through its technology, engineering capabilities, supplier relationships and global infrastructure.

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The move follows Nothing's announcement in September 2025 to establish its CMF division in India as an independent entity. Nothing and Optiemus at that time also announced a joint venture with an investment of over $100 million for the next three years with the expectation of generating over 1,800 employment opportunities in India. A BSE filing dated September 2025 stated that the venture would work towards making India's CMF a global consumer technology brand.

Also Read | From 'Make in India' to 'Engineer in India': Carl Pei's Blueprint Explained

CMF’s future device plans

Pei said the new company will not be limited to smartphone sales. The goal is to expand the consumer technology business through CMF's own R&D and engineering efforts.

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CMF already has a product line of smartphones, audio devices and wearables. As per Nothing's official India website, it has the CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro and CMF Buds series currently launched in India.

Nothing’s official product listings also show the wider device roadmap across the company, including Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4b, alongside existing Nothing and CMF products.

Also Read | Xiaomi 18 Pro series: What we know about launch, display, cameras and battery

100 million phones is the long-term target

Ultimately, Pei said, the goal of CMF is to sell 100 million phones a year. He described that scale as the point where a company can influence suppliers and develop products around its own specifications rather than simply selecting existing components.

However, it is all about building CMF to be a company of India with its own engineering and R&D. The intention is not to come up with just products that are manufactured in India but to create products for India and the world, Pei said.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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