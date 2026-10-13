Subscribe

CMF Speaker S, Speaker M launched with up to 18 hours of battery life, customizable panels

CMF has launched Bluetooth speakers, the Speaker S and Speaker M, with up to 18 hours of battery life, IP68 protection and customizable panels. The Speaker S is priced at GBP 49 (approx 6,000), while the Speaker M costs GBP 99 (approx 12,000) in the UK.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published13 Oct 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
CMF has launched its first Bluetooth speakers, the Speaker S and Speaker M.
CMF has launched its first Bluetooth speakers, the Speaker S and Speaker M.(Nothing)
AI Quick Read

CMF, the budget-focused sub-brand of Nothing, on Tuesday launched its first portable Bluetooth speakers, the CMF Speaker S and Speaker M, in select global markets. The speakers feature distinctive milk-carton-inspired designs, customizable front panels and knobs, and up to 18 hours of battery life. CMF also indicated on its India website that the speaker M will launch in India.

Advertisement

The CMF Speaker S is the smaller, cheaper version, while the Speaker M features a dual-driver audio system. Both speakers come with IP68 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 6.0, and customizable sound settings via the Nothing X app. They will be available in four colours: Dark Grey, Orange, Turquoise and White.

You may be interested in

75% OFF

PRINTFIDAA® Printed Hard Back Cover Compatible for Nothing CMF Phone 1 Back Cover (Alphabet S with Floral) -19082026(FP)

  • PRINTFIDAA® Printed Hard Back Cover Compatible for Nothing CMF Phone 1 Back Cover (Alphabet S with Floral) -19082026(FP)

₹299

₹1199

Get This

75% OFF

PRINTFIDAA® Printed Hard Back Cover Compatible for Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Back Cover (Alphabet S with Floral) -19082026(FP)

  • PRINTFIDAA® Printed Hard Back Cover Compatible for Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Back Cover (Alphabet S with Floral) -19082026(FP)

₹299

₹1199

Get This

50% OFF

Inkykart 2D Premium Metal TPU Printed Mobile Back Cover for Nothing CMF 2 Pro Starry Night Glossy Case | Lightweight | Shockproof Scratch Resistant with Slim Camera Fit Protection.

  • Inkykart 2D Premium Metal TPU Printed Mobile Back Cover for Nothing CMF 2 Pro Starry Night Glossy Case | Lightweight | Shockproof Scratch Resistant with Slim Camera Fit Protection.

₹299

₹599

Get This

50% OFF

Inkykart 2D Premium Metal TPU Printed Mobile Back Cover for Nothing 3A Pro Starry Night Glossy Case | Lightweight | Shockproof Scratch Resistant with Slim Camera Fit Protection.

  • Inkykart 2D Premium Metal TPU Printed Mobile Back Cover for Nothing 3A Pro Starry Night Glossy Case | Lightweight | Shockproof Scratch Resistant with Slim Camera Fit Protection.

₹299

₹599

Get This

39% OFF

Tribit StormBox Micro 3 Bluetooth Speaker, 13W, IP68, 24H Playtime, Black

  • Tribit StormBox Micro 3 Bluetooth Speaker
  • 13W
  • IP68

₹6099

₹9999

Get This

36% OFF

FREDI HD PLUS GF-07 SIM Audio Listening Device | Call Based Audio Monitor | Automatic Call Answer | Built-in Microphone | Magnetic Rechargeable Compact Portable Device for Home Office Shop Vehicle

  • FREDI HD PLUS GF-07 SIM Audio Listening Device | Call Based Audio Monitor | Automatic Call Answer | Built-in Microphone | Magnetic Rechargeable Compact Portable Device for Home Office Shop Vehicle

₹2550

₹3999

Get This

65% OFF

Sounce Bluetooth 128GB MP3 Player Built-in Speaker HiFi Lossless Portable Audio Player for Running Gym Travel Study Expandable 128GB Mini Music Player Screen-Free Digital Media Device Matte Black

  • Sounce Bluetooth 128GB MP3 Player Built-in Speaker HiFi Lossless Portable Audio Player for Running Gym Travel Study Expandable 128GB Mini Music Player Screen-Free Digital Media Device Matte Black

₹629

₹1799

Get This

32% OFF

AlexVyan USB 2.0 Easycap DC60-008 Tv DVD VHS Video Adapter Capture Card Audio Av Capture Support Windows Xp/7/Vista 32 Win 10 &11- Video and Audio Capturing Device Directly from TV

  • AlexVyan USB 2.0 Easycap DC60-008 Tv DVD VHS Video Adapter Capture Card Audio Av Capture Support Windows Xp/7/Vista 32 Win 10 &11- Video and Audio Capturing Device Directly from TV

₹407

₹599

Get This

73% OFF

Amazon Basics 2 in 1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter Receiver | 3.5mm Stereo Audio Adapter with Mic | Portable Design | Driverless Plug and Play | Easy Slide Switch Mode | 10m Range

  • Amazon Basics 2 in 1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter Receiver | 3.5mm Stereo Audio Adapter with Mic | Portable Design | Driverless Plug and Play | Easy Slide Switch Mode | 10m Range

₹269

₹999

Get This

Audio Device and Home Theater Repair in Depth: A Practical Repairman’s Guide to Power, Amplifiers, Speakers, Signal Paths, Receivers, Soundbars, and Protection ... (The Electronic Device Repair Bench Book 6)

  • Audio Device and Home Theater Repair in Depth: A Practical Repairman’s Guide to Power
  • Amplifiers
  • Speakers

₹569

Get This

72% OFF

TECHNOVIEW 360 High Definition HD USB Voice Recorder, Clear Audio Recording Pen Drive 8 GB Memory inbuilt for Home,Office,Meetings (USB 8 GB Voice Recorder)

  • TECHNOVIEW 360 High Definition HD USB Voice Recorder
  • Clear Audio Recording Pen Drive 8 GB Memory inbuilt for Home
  • Office

₹849

₹2999

Get This

54% OFF

Retro Sound Mini Voice Recorder Keychain – Cute Cassette Style Audio Recording Device with Playback | Portable Keychain Gadget for Bag, Car & Bike | Random Color (Blue/Brown)

  • Retro Sound Mini Voice Recorder Keychain – Cute Cassette Style Audio Recording Device with Playback | Portable Keychain Gadget for Bag
  • Car & Bike | Random Color (Blue/Brown)

₹229

₹499

Get This

39% OFF

Cubetek 3 in 1 LCD Display V5.0 Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver, Bypass Audio Adapter with Aux, Optical, Dual Link Support for TV, Home Stereo, PC, Headphones, Speakers, Model: CB-BT27

  • Cubetek 3 in 1 LCD Display V5.0 Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver
  • Bypass Audio Adapter with Aux
  • Optical

₹1889

₹3100

Get This

Spotify - Music and Podcasts

  • Spotify - Music and Podcasts

Get This

CMF Speaker S, Speaker M price and availability

The CMF Speaker S is priced at GBP 49 (approximately Rs. 6,000) in the UK, while the CMF Speaker M costs GBP 99 (approximately Rs. 12,000). Both will be available in the Nothing online store in certain international markets.

The CMF Speaker M also features on the Nothing India website. However, the company has yet to announce its India price or launch date. Availability and price may differ in various markets.

Advertisement
Also Read | CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Can its heart rate tracking keep up with daily fitness?

CMF Speaker S and Speaker M specifications

The CMF Speaker S is equipped with a 45 mm full-range driver with 10 W RMS output. It also has two passive radiators for enhanced bass response.

The bigger CMF Speaker M features a 70 mm woofer with 25 W RMS and a 16 mm tweeter with 10 W RMS, for a total of 35 W RMS. Its dedicated drivers are designed to provide stronger bass and better separation between vocals and instruments.

Both speakers feature Wide Soundstage, Ultra Bass, Custom EQ and Night Mode audio settings. The Speaker S has a 2,600 mAh battery; the Speaker M has a 4,900 mAh battery. Nothing claims up to 18 hours of playback on both models. It takes about 2.5 hours for Speaker S to charge and about 3 hours for Speaker M.

Advertisement
Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro under ₹1 lakh? Check Croma, Amazon and Flipkart festive offers

Customizable panels and connectivity features

Speakers have removable front panels and multifunction knobs that allow users to adjust the speakers' appearance. CMF will also publish official design files to enable users to 3D-print customized replacement parts.

Other specs include dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and NFC pairing. Both models feature party mode with Auracast for synchronized playback between compatible speakers and have USB-C audio compatibility, with stereo pairing between two speakers of the same model.

The two devices have an IP68 protection rating for dust and water resistance, and both support the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, as well as the Auracast codec (LC3).

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyCMF Speaker S, Speaker M launched with up to 18 hours of battery life, customizable panels
Advertisement
Read Next Story