CMF Speaker S, Speaker M launched with up to 18 hours of battery life, customizable panels

CMF, the budget-focused sub-brand of Nothing, on Tuesday launched its first portable Bluetooth speakers, the CMF Speaker S and Speaker M, in select global markets. The speakers feature distinctive milk-carton-inspired designs, customizable front panels and knobs, and up to 18 hours of battery life. CMF also indicated on its India website that the speaker M will launch in India.

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The CMF Speaker S is the smaller, cheaper version, while the Speaker M features a dual-driver audio system. Both speakers come with IP68 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 6.0, and customizable sound settings via the Nothing X app. They will be available in four colours: Dark Grey, Orange, Turquoise and White.

CMF Speaker S, Speaker M price and availability The CMF Speaker S is priced at GBP 49 (approximately Rs. 6,000) in the UK, while the CMF Speaker M costs GBP 99 (approximately Rs. 12,000). Both will be available in the Nothing online store in certain international markets.

The CMF Speaker M also features on the Nothing India website. However, the company has yet to announce its India price or launch date. Availability and price may differ in various markets.

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CMF Speaker S and Speaker M specifications The CMF Speaker S is equipped with a 45 mm full-range driver with 10 W RMS output. It also has two passive radiators for enhanced bass response.

The bigger CMF Speaker M features a 70 mm woofer with 25 W RMS and a 16 mm tweeter with 10 W RMS, for a total of 35 W RMS. Its dedicated drivers are designed to provide stronger bass and better separation between vocals and instruments.

Both speakers feature Wide Soundstage, Ultra Bass, Custom EQ and Night Mode audio settings. The Speaker S has a 2,600 mAh battery; the Speaker M has a 4,900 mAh battery. Nothing claims up to 18 hours of playback on both models. It takes about 2.5 hours for Speaker S to charge and about 3 hours for Speaker M.

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Customizable panels and connectivity features Speakers have removable front panels and multifunction knobs that allow users to adjust the speakers' appearance. CMF will also publish official design files to enable users to 3D-print customized replacement parts.

Other specs include dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and NFC pairing. Both models feature party mode with Auracast for synchronized playback between compatible speakers and have USB-C audio compatibility, with stereo pairing between two speakers of the same model.

The two devices have an IP68 protection rating for dust and water resistance, and both support the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, as well as the Auracast codec (LC3).

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.