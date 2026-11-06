COD Mobile turns 7: What is new as Verdansk returns with Battle Royale upgrades, Mythic Drops and Ford Racing rewards

Call of Duty: Mobile is set to receive a major update with the launch of Season 10 — 7th Anniversary, bringing the popular Verdansk map, new Battle Royale features, weapons and special rewards to the game.

According to Inside Gaming, the Call of Duty team announced the upcoming changes on November 4 through its official website. Season 10 is scheduled to launch on November 11 at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The update will introduce several changes to Battle Royale, including new movement mechanics, updated player animations, improved controls and changes to the game's user interface (UI). It will also bring new events and a collaboration with Ford Racing as the game marks its seventh anniversary.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: What's new in Battle Royale? The Season 10 update will bring several gameplay changes to Battle Royale. These include new third-person animations for Verdansk and DMZ, along with updated movement mechanics and airborne controls.

Players will be able to deploy parachutes during matches in Verdansk, replacing the existing wingsuit system. They can also shoulder-bash doors open while running through them.

Another major addition will allow players to drag downed teammates while reviving them. Players can also complete in-game contracts to earn rewards. The update will additionally bring changes to the game's UI and lobby scenes.

Verdansk map brings more than 15 locations One of the biggest additions is Verdansk, a large Battle Royale map featuring more than 15 points of interest (POIs).

These include Superstore, Airport, Storage Town, Dam, Scrapyard, Train Station, TV Station, Promenade, Hospital, Downtown, Park, Port, Prison, Farmland, Stadium, Lumber, Quarry and Military Base.

Each location will offer different environments and gameplay opportunities.

The map will also feature a story-based event through which players can earn a Ghost Operator Skin and a Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint.

Two new Mythic Drops and anniversary rewards Season 10 will introduce two new Mythic Drops, titled Means to an End and Botanist.

The Means to an End drop will feature the Mythic Alias — Shattered Effigy Operator Skin, along with the Legendary ICR-1 — Effigy Assault Rifle Blueprint and a Spin Kick Emote.

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The Botanist drop will include the Mythic Signal 50 — Exobotanica Sniper Rifle Blueprint, the Tempest — Exo Botanist Operator Skin and the RAM-7 — Chlorophyll Bloom Assault Rifle Blueprint.

Players can also expect additional anniversary events and Battle Pass rewards, including new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards and other in-game items.

Ford Racing collaboration to bring over 20 rewards Call of Duty: Mobile will also collaborate with Ford Racing for a special event scheduled to begin a week after Season 10 launches.

The task-based event will allow players to unlock rewards by completing activities such as logging into the game, playing matches and getting kills across different modes.

According to Inside Gaming, the event will offer more than 20 rewards. These include the Urban Tracker — Pit Crew Operator Skin, Rallycar — Sports Mode Vehicle Skin and DRH — Command Console Weapon Blueprint.

The collaboration will also feature Ford-themed vehicles, including the Ford Mustang GTD and F-150 Raptor, which players can encounter through contracts in Verdansk.

New weapons and Battle Pass changes The anniversary update will also introduce the Signal 50 Sniper Rifle, adding another weapon option for players who prefer long-range combat.

There will be changes to Battle Royale's equipment system as well. Scorestreaks will be renamed Field Assets, while Wildcards will be called Perks.

Players will be able to access these through Loadouts, Buy Stations and in-game drops.