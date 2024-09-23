Technology
GenAI has a killer app. It's coding, says Databricks AI head Naveen Rao
Leslie D'Monte 8 min read 23 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
- Coding is a sub-class of a much larger class of uses around true design automation, Rao said in an interview.
- With many coding tasks getting automated, the ability to innovate in product design and create unique user experiences will become even more valuable.
Unlike many experts who are still awaiting a killer app in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Naveen Rao, vice-president of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) at Databricks, says the world already has one -- it’s coding.
