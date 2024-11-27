Cognitive scientist Gary Marcus says AI must be regulated. He has a plan.

On the technical side, what you have is basically a giant black box. I sometimes call it autocomplete on steroids, that is trying to learn the statistical structure of how humans talk to each other, and that is correlated with how humans think about the world. But it’s not identical to that. You can train them on hundreds of millions of games of chess and they still don’t really internalize the rules of chess. They still make illegal moves. On almost any domain where people have looked at LLMs, you get astonishingly good performance, but never reliable performance.