Coinbase CEO calls Apple’s stance on crypto apps a potential antitrust issue

The Apple App Store allows crypto wallets and exchanges to list their apps, but it restricts them from offering many crypto-related services. For instance, the crypto guidelines do not allow apps to offer Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), crypto futures trading, and crypto-securities trading unless they are from an established bank, securities firm, futures commission merchants, or approved financial institutions. Similarly, it does not allow apps to offer cryptos for completing tasks, such as downloading other apps or encouraging other users to download them. Many believe Apple’s guidelines on crypto are not clear and explicit and cannot be applied to specific use cases, which makes compliance harder for app developers.