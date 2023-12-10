Columbia University is Ivy League, not an ivory tower: president Minouche Shafik
Mumbai: Minouche Shafik, the first woman president of Columbia University, the New York-based institution with more than 200 years of rich history, recognizes that the contemporary world is deeply polarized. Yet, Shafik, who has held senior roles at the World Bank and IMF, firmly believes that universities can teach students how to overcome divisions and contend with different points of view. She’s certain that universities can bring solutions to many of the world’s problems—from affordable technologies that can tackle climate change, to using AI to speed up drug development for various ailments. In an interview, Shafik argues that Columbia is an Ivy League, but not an ivory tower, underscoring the need to engage with the world, as it invests in ideas that can solve real-world problems. Edited excerpts: