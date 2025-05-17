Coming to a brain near you: A tiny computer
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 May 2025, 08:16 AM IST
SummaryIn the next 12 months, the number of people with a brain-computer interface is set to double
A high-stakes technology race is playing out in the human brain.
