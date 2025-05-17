Coming to a brain near you: A tiny computer

There are dozens of so-called “neurotech" startups. Four lead the field of implants: Paradromics, Synchron, Precision Neuroscience and Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which in some ways is the most ambitious of the four. All but Paradromics have reached the point at which they are putting tech inside people’s heads. Each has its own approach, and all offer reasons they believe their product will come out ahead.