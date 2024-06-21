Common smartphone chargers from next year; laptops to be covered from 2026
Summary
- Laptops too will need to have the same USB-C port by 2026. Basic phones, wearables exempted for now. The move aims to save costs and reduce the growing electronic waste.
New Delhi: All new smartphones and tablets sold in India from next June must sport a standard charging port, so that a single charger and cable can be used to power multiple devices. The rule will come to laptops too from 2026, but won't apply to basic phones and wearables for now, three people aware of the matter said.