Companies tap NFTs, blockchains to manage real-world assets

Amogh Tiwari, founder of Deefy, said the company is offering instant loans on NFT collections that people have. It provides a score based on the floor price, sale history, number of holders, and price fluctuations of an NFT. Tiwari said the company has already received requests for such loans, and plans to tie-up with banks and other lenders to offer such services. Pratik Shah, financial services consulting leader at EY, warned however, that the fact that NFTs aren’t always tied to real-world assets may be troublesome in future. “The value of an NFT artwork can be valued at half a million dollars and it may change drastically within a few weeks," he noted. Shah, however, noted that a blockchain platform can remember that an NFT is under escrow till the loan is paid off. This can minimize the risk of loss of collateral.