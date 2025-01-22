Computers unleashed economic growth. Will artificial intelligence?

By contrast, recent capital expenditure has been underwhelming. Over the past two years, business investment in information-processing equipment and software has grown by around 4% a year. AI investment may be more focused on intangible assets, such as algorithms and data, which are more difficult to measure than physical capital. Payments to startups for custom tools may show up as operating expenses in the statistics, for example. Even so, you would expect at least a rise in software investment. Instead, spending on both pre-packaged commercial software—such as Microsoft 365—and custom-built systems, including AI tools tailored to specific workflows, is surprisingly low. Growth in software investment over the past year was about three times lower than in the late 1990s in real terms, and remains well below the long-term average.