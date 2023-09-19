Could OpenAI be the next tech giant?
The Economist 10 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Summary
- What the business of AI’s leading startup says about the technology’s future
The creation of a new market is like the start of a long race. Competitors jockey for position as spectators excitedly clamour. Then, like races, markets enter a calmer second phase. The field orders itself into leaders and laggards. The crowds thin.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less