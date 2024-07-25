CrowdStrike outage puts its financial reporting under scrutiny, too

Some cybersecurity companies say they use ARR to help determine executive pay, but don’t show a number for it in their regular financial reports. Some companies say the “A" in ARR stands for “annualized" instead of “annual." Others, including CrowdStrike, say the “A" stands for “annual" but then define it as “annualized." What is more, some count only contracts still in place in their ARR, while others in certain circumstances may include some contracts that have expired.