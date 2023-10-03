Crypto Could Be a Mystery to Jurors in Bankman-Fried Case
SummaryThe jurors might know little about digital currency, raising strategic questions for the prosecution and defense.
When jurors size up FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for the first time, they might not know much about the world of cryptocurrencies. The prosecution and defense each could try to use that to their advantage.
