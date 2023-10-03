Crypto Could Be a Mystery to Jurors in Bankman-Fried Case

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have said in court filings that they might delve into the complexities of crypto and the lack of clear regulations surrounding the industry, in hopes of showing jurors that their client never intended to defraud anyone. However, most of their proposed expert witnesses on those issues have been rejected by the federal judge presiding over the trial, after prosecutors challenged their relevance to the case. The judge also has limited the use of the other experts, including ones who Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said might testify about boom-and-bust markets in crypto and the coding underpinning FTX’s trading platform.