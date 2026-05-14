Crypto Die-Hards Think They’ve Found the Next Bitcoin

Bitcoin die-hards think they’ve found the hot new thing.
Bitcoin die-hards think they’ve found the hot new thing.
Some longtime crypto enthusiasts are souring on bitcoin as it goes mainstream, frustrated that it no longer provides the privacy they value. Others are disenchanted with how politicians and celebrities are suddenly embracing bitcoin—or they’re just fed up with the token’s slumping price.
Some longtime crypto enthusiasts are souring on bitcoin as it goes mainstream, frustrated that it no longer provides the privacy they value. Others are disenchanted with how politicians and celebrities are suddenly embracing bitcoin—or they’re just fed up with the token’s slumping price.
Now, bitcoin’s early evangelists are getting behind another digital token: Zcash.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are among the bitcoin pioneers betting big on the so-called privacy token, which lets users shield their transaction details.
Zcash’s emphasis on anonymity reminds some of crypto’s early days, when privacy was championed as a ticket to personal freedom.
“It feels like bitcoin circa 2013,” said Barry Silbert, founder of Digital Currency Group and Grayscale Investments, which set up the first publicly traded bitcoin fund.