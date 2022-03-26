EarnU- a crypto fantasy sports platform has entered Indian market ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 . The brand provides a play-to-earn experience to the audience across various sports and esports on the basis of prediction games. The platform allows users to earn crypto rewards for correct predictions on the major sports and esports. The game is free to play for BETU token holders.

The users can hold BetU token which cannot be lost, and enter weekly rounds on the platform under any sport of their preference. The rounds begin and end every Tuesday. The users receive points to make predictions. If they make the right predictions they earn points which are further converted to BetU tokens.

Users can withdraw their earnings as BetU tokens or swap it for ETH, BNB, USDT and further withdraw earnings via any of these cryptocurrencies.

“Indian audience is passionate about a lot of sports and esports, also in the recent times the acceptance towards crypto has increased multi-fold. Therefore, it makes complete sense for us to offer a new age predict-to-earn platform in the market that is a combination of the two rising interests among users. Furthermore, the users are already familiar with the concept of fantasy sports, and are participating actively in every league, with Indian fantasy sports market alone expected to touch $2.5 billion in 2022. We truly expect an overwhelming response from the market," said Paul Rogash- CEO & Founder, EarnU.

Currently, the platform has launched popular sports from across the globe including - Football, Soccer, Basketball, Cricket, MMA, Tennis, Rugby etc. In addition to this under esports category it offers- CS:GO, Dota2, League of Legends.

The brand targets on-boarding 10,000 users on the platform every month in the first phase of growth this fiscal.

