Sahicoin has raised $1.75 million in the latest seed round led by Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital Ventures, and other institutional investors. The fresh round of funding will be deployed to scale the team across engineering and product, and grow the platform. Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni, Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas, the platform aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions. Sahicoin brings together crypto experts and new investors to share crypto updates, trends, knowledge, and intelligent signals.

Sahicoin app is available on both Android and iOS, where users get simplified crypto knowledge, follow the best-performing portfolios, test investment strategies and earn points & rewards. Current users and experts are from India, US, Canada, UK, Singapore, UAE and 5 other countries.

"For most people crypto is noisy and inaccessible. We need a product like Sahicoin that helps people make responsible investing decisions." said Ramnik Arora, FTX.

Amit Nayak, Co-founder & CEO of Sahicoin, said, “Since crypto is global by nature, our growth too, is not just limited to India. We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem."

