Cryptocurrencies are spawning a new generation of private eyes

For all this, the sleuths remain the underdogs. Ironically, the sort of artificial intelligence which might really help cannot be fully applied to crypto investigations. Its complexity means even its programmers and operators cannot know exactly how it arrives at its conclusions. Those conclusions thus do not stand up as evidence in court. Instead, the software used is “rules-based", so authorities can see how its conclusions have been drawn. With that unlikely to change, Mr Powers of Hudson Intelligence reckons crypto’s cat-and-mouse game is just getting going.

© 2025, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com