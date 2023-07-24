Intel early this year said executives’ pay was being reduced as the chip maker said it is targeting $3 billion in cost cuts this year, with a goal of saving as much as $10 billion annually by the end of 2025. Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger’s base salary for 2023 has been trimmed by 25%, the company said. The CEO’s salary for fiscal 2022 was over $1.3 million, making up around 11% of his total pay of $11.6 million. Meanwhile, executive team members’ pay is being cut by 15%, with base-pay hits of 10% for senior managers and 5% for midlevel managers. Board members are taking a 25% reduction in their cash retainers.