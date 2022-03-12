Smartphones emerged as one of the key essentials and continue to be the primary means for not just communication but also learning, working, connection to utilities and content consumption for millions of Indians in the last two years. With users increasingly looking for faster internet speeds and seamless IoT applications, they are investing in 5G-ready devices for a future-proof smartphone experience.

According to a recent Flipkart customer survey, 47% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for a 5G enabled smartphone, with 82% of the consumers acknowledging that, going forward, 5G capability would be a key consideration while making a purchase decision.

The Union Budget 2022-23 announced that 5G spectrum auctions will be carried out this year. As India is looking to facilitate the rollout of 5G services within 2023, here are some of the top 5G smartphones that you can buy on Flipkart:

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco India has added the Poco M4 Pro 5G to its catalogue in the country. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Featuring a 33W fast charging and 5000 mAh battery the Poco M4 Pro 5G is a value for money device for anyone looking for a budget 5G smartphone. The device is available for purchase starting at ₹14,999.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. With 5G bands, a smooth display, and feature-rich user experience, and an eye-catchy design the device is apt for anyone looking for a fast performing on a budget. The device was launched at a starting price of ₹13,999.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with an intriguing light shift design that changes color when exposed to sunlight. It carries a 120Hz display and is powered by a powerful 5G processor - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery that can provide users with a smooth experience and long battery life. The device is available starting at ₹17,999.

Realme 9 Pro + 5G

Powered by Mediatek 920 5G processor, the realme 9 Pro+ lets users have two 5G SIM cards running simultaneously for maximum performance. 5G connectivity also lets users download your favorite movies or music at lightning-fast speeds. The device starts at the base price of Rs. 24,999.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

The Mi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The integrated X60 5G modem allows users to enjoy 5G speeds. The super-fast charging capability promises 50% charge in 13 minutes. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G price in India starts from ₹26,999.

OPPO Reno 7 5G and OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo’s latest Reno line-up features the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G that combines powerful software with beautiful design. Owing to the 6 nm octa-core 5G CPU, users can enjoy a seamless 5G experience on the device. The Reno 7 Pro 5G costs ₹39,999 and the Reno 7 5G is priced at ₹28,999.

Vivo T1 5G

The new Vivo T1 is an affordable 5G phone that arrives with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The ‘T’ moniker stands for Turbo and includes all the necessary gaming features such as 120Hz display, a large cooling system, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device features 2 5G bands. Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at ₹15,990 for the base model.

Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix Zero 5G is the first 5G enabled smartphone from Infix. Delivering on performance, the device comes with 13 global 5G network bands to enjoy 5G data speed for connectivity, downloading, gaming and everything else. Also, this phone features a 5G Dual Sim connection to let you use 2 5G sims simultaneously. Infinix Zero 5G price in India starts from ₹19,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India starts from ₹49,999.

