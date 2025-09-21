Mint Explainer: How cyber attacks on JLR, European airports hurt India

“The Delhi airport is using Collins’ Muse software platform, but has so far not faced any impact. There is no clear communication from the vendor as yet, but the airport authorities remain in touch with them. So far, Indian airports have faced no disruption, but we are keeping a close eye on the proceedings," the official said. He also affirmed that Bengaluru airport, which also deploys Muse, has faced no disruption. Meanwhile, Mumbai airport uses a different software platform.