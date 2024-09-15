Cybersecurity investments ripe for take off in India: Bessemer’s Vishal Gupta | Mint

Technology
Cybersecurity investments ripe for take off in India: Bessemer’s Vishal Gupta
Summary
- The segment has been “fertile” for Bessemer globally, where the venture capital firm has made over 30 investments.
Venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, which has invested in the likes of Swiggy and BigBasket, said that the cybersecurity segment is poised, in terms of investments, to take off in India on the back of rising instances of data fraud.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more