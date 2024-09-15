Cybersecurity investments ripe for take off in India: Bessemer’s Vishal Gupta

“The question of cybersecurity has existed for 50 years, but in a road map you are always trying to answer—when is it taking off? We think the timing from an Indian ecosystem (perspective) looks good today—given the data protection bill has passed and the rules are on the way. The fact that lots of frauds on mobile transactions, lots of frauds on lending, lots of frauds on insurance are happening—now is the time where a bunch of these ecosystems are emerging and where the market is large enough (for investments)," he said.