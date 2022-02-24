Cyberwarfare: Everything you need to know

Ukraine has been one of the primary targets of Russia since 2020. The recent spate of attacks started in mid-January and knocked out websites of the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of education. The attacks have intensified in the last few weeks and now, banks in Ukraine are being targeted. Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation said this week that more government websites and a number of banks have been hit by another mass distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks this week. DDoS attacks disrupt online services by overwhelming websites with more traffic than their server can handle.