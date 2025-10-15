DailyObjects launches modular ecosystem for iPhone accessories called Stack

Indian lifestyle tech brand DailyObjects has announced Stack, a modular ecosystem of accessories for iPhones that can attach both magnetically and mechanically to compatible phone cases. The system aims to make it easier for users to switch between accessories such as wallets, stands, and grips depending on their daily needs.

Modular design with magnetic and mechanical connection Stack introduces a hybrid attachment mechanism, combining MagSafe magnets for quick alignment with a dot-pattern mechanical lock for additional security. This allows accessories to stay firmly in place while remaining easy to remove or swap.

The platform is designed to support a wide range of use cases, from work and travel to entertainment. At launch, Stack includes wallets, lanyards, stands, and grips, and the company says future accessories are already in development. Users can mix and match components, with over 980 possible combinations available at launch.

Expanding retail presence The launch of Stack comes as DailyObjects expands its physical retail presence. The company recently opened its first offline store in Mumbai and plans to reach 350 Apple Premium Reseller outlets across India in the next six months. DailyObjects said Stack represents the next phase of its growth, focusing on modular and connected accessories for smartphones.

Pricing and availability The Stack range starts at ₹999 and will be available through dailyobjects.com, the DailyObjects iOS and Android apps, Apple Premium Reseller stores, Amazon, and other e-commerce platforms.

Stack-compatible cases are available for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and other recent iPhone models.