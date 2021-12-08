Daiwa brings 4K UHD TVs in India. Check specifications, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Daiwa has today launched two new UHD Smart TVs powered by webOS TV in India. With ThinQ AI Voice assistance, it offers range of streaming services. Both 43 inch D43U1WOS and 55 inch D55U1WOS are manufactured at the Greater Noida manufacturing facility of Videotex. Priced at ₹34,999 and 49,999 respectively, the Smart TVs are already available at leading retail stores in India with a 12 months complete warranty and additional 12 months on panel warranty (T&C apply). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Daiwa has today launched two new UHD Smart TVs powered by webOS TV in India. With ThinQ AI Voice assistance, it offers range of streaming services. Both 43 inch D43U1WOS and 55 inch D55U1WOS are manufactured at the Greater Noida manufacturing facility of Videotex. Priced at ₹34,999 and 49,999 respectively, the Smart TVs are already available at leading retail stores in India with a 12 months complete warranty and additional 12 months on panel warranty (T&C apply).

The 4K UHD Smart TVs are powered by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor a RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8 GB. The TVs support a content store with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Spotify and many more. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The 4K UHD Smart TVs are powered by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor a RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8 GB. The TVs support a content store with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Spotify and many more. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

It can be controlled via voice assistance Magic Remote or smartphone with the LG ThinQ App. Alexa Built-in is now available on the 4K Ultra HD Daiwa Smart TVs powered by webOS TV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 4K UHD Smart TVs have a screen to body ratio of 96% and a 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio.

The 4K UHD Smart TVs support a multi-HDR format that includes HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). The TVs also support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}