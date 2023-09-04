Dancing Pods, Dodging Forklifts: How Companies Are Using AI to Make Work Safer

Though U.S. workers say in surveys they are leery of AI watching over them, proponents of the technology say it can help prevent injuries that can be ruinous for workers and costly for employers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that about 2.2 million workers were injured on the job in 2021, the most recent year for which numbers have been published. Accidents killed 5,190 workers that year, a rise of nearly 9% from the previous year.