DARPA, lasers and an internet in orbit

The heart of all this is the precision of aim that will be built into Space Bacon’s lasers. Phil Root, head of DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office, says pondering this “blows my mind". Satellites in low Earth orbits (LEOs, those below an altitude of 2,000km, and the sort which Space Bacon will use to start with) travel at about 7.8km a second, often tumbling as they go. Connecting the optical heads on two of these will be an epic task. Advances have, however, been impressive. Mynaric, a firm based near Munich that is designing heads for Space Bacon, can adjust a laser’s trajectory by just 57.2 millionths of a degree. At a distance of 1,000km, this translates into a beam displacement of less than a metre.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}